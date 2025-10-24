Tesla Claims Autopilot Is Safer Even Though It Crashes More

Tesla has never released a detailed safety report on Autopilot or Full Self-Driving (FSD), probably because it might paint the automaker-turned-autonomous-vehicle-and-artificial-intelligence company in a bad light. What it does share is a single statistic each quarter: how often drivers on Autopilot crash compared to how often U.S. drivers crash overall. But despite this highly favorable statistic, the company's most recent reports have actually shown a decrease in safety, and the latest one, released for Q3 2025, continues on a downward trend. The headline sounds pretty good: Tesla says drivers who use Autopilot are around nine times less likely to crash compared to the U.S. national average. The manufacturer notes that its latest safety report shows “significant advancements in its Autopilot technology,” even though what it actually shows is falling numbers for a third consecutive quarter.



Read Article