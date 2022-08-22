Tesla Claims Autopilot Saves Up To 40 Crashes A Day From People Pressing The Wrong Pedal

A lot has been said about Autopilot and FSD safety in the past week, but Tesla’s Autopilot Software Director Ashok Elluswamy thinks the software can prevent crashes. He explains how Autopilot can avoid collisions and highlights some of the safety features baked in.



Ashok Elluswamy spoke at the Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) in New Orleans earlier this summer about Autopilot software and its collision-prevention capabilities. Tesla’s Autopilot director revealed that the software prevents around 40 crashes per day that would have been caused by human drivers mistakenly pressing the accelerator instead of the brakes. Elluswamy later published his workshop on Youtube and shared it on Twitter.



