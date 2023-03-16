Tesla Claims Berlin Gigafactory Can Ramp Up To 1 Million Vehicles Annually And Consume No Additional Water

Tesla has announced plans to expand Giga Berlin in 2022, but now it wants to double production capacity without extending the factory footprint. Tesla also said it would not need to increase water consumption thanks to the efficient treatment and reuse of wastewater generated during production. Tsla has yet to ramp up production at Giga Berlin to the planned level of 500,000 cars per year. That didn’t stop the EV maker from already making expansion plans. Last May, Tesla announced its intention to buy more land near its gigafactory in Gruenheide. Tesla wanted to double the production capacity in Germany and had already started legal proceedings to get the necessary permits for the expansion.



