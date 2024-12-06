Tesla Claims It Already Has Two Optimus Gen 2 Robots Working At A Factory

Tesla claims that it currently has two Optimus humanoid robots working autonomously in a factory, which would be a first.

If there’s one good thing about this compensation package mess going on right now is that it almost looks like Tesla has a PR department again.



Sure, its raison d’etre is almost entirely about trying to get Elon Musk his $55 billion pay package back, but at least, they are putting some more information about Tesla out there in the process.



Tesla has been sending more communications than ever in the past few months, and they’re almost entirely in the vein of “Elon is the greatest CEO of all time, and Tesla would have done very little without him.”