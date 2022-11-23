Tesla Claims It Has 1.6 Million CyberTruck Preorders On The Books

The Tesla Cybertruck was first unveiled as a prototype in November 2019 with the promise that it would enter production in late 2021.

Tesla then had to postpone the start of production several times: from late 2021 to late 2022, then to early 2023 and most recently to the mid-2023 target for initial production.

Despite these delays and changes in pricing and specifications that Tesla is still keeping secret, consumer enthusiasm for the Cybertruck never waned. Quite the contrary, the weird-looking electric pickup truck continues to be one of the most anticipated EVs alongside the second-generation Roadster, judging by online searches.