Tesla Claims It Told WSJ It's Report On Replacing Elon Musk Was False - But They Chose Web Traffic Over Truth And Published It Anyway

Tesla said that it denied seeking a replacement for CEO Elon Musk before a report was published claiming the company was considering a new frontman.

Last night, The Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla’s Board of Directors was looking for Musk’s replacement after he had devoted too much time to his role within the government. The publication revised its headline to the report no fewer than five times, initially stating the company was still seeking a replacement.

By the time the headline revisions were complete, it had outlined that Tesla had looked for a replacement a month ago, but had stopped its search following Musk’s commitment to Tesla during the company’s earnings call last month.