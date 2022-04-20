Tesla Claims Mobile Charging Connector Was Dropped Because No One Used It - Stats Show Otherwise

Tesla recently announced that it won’t be including its mobile charging connector with every new car, which it had been doing for years. Elon Musk claimed that the reason behind the controversial move was that Tesla was seeing ‘super low usage’ from owners based on internal statistics.

However, convincing third-party data shows the exact opposite.

When reporting on the disappointing move this weekend, we questioned Musk’s claim that the reason was due to “usage statistics” being “super low.”

We only had anecdotal evidence, and while we wouldn’t have been shocked if the Tesla Mobile Connector accounted for only a minority of charging sessions by Tesla owners, we suspected that the charging solution was still used occasionally by most owners and that these occasions were critical enough to warrant including it with new car sales.