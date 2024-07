Tesla claims that it is now achieving “95% automated production” at Gigafactory Shanghai with recent updates.

While Elon Musk disbanded Tesla’s PR team in the US, the automaker still has press departments in other markets.



For example, the company’s Chinese PR team recently held a factory tour for reports at Gigafactory Shanghai.

In recent months, Tesla has made changes to the plant and there were reports that the automaker was throttling down the production at the factory.