Tesla, which is already suing Rivian and former employees hired by the electric pickup truck startup, is expanding its lawsuit against the company.

It now claims that Rivian is stealing its “trade secrets” about battery technology.

Rivian has been one if not the most serious electric vehicle startup since Tesla, and part of why the company is seen as a more serious new entry in what is becoming a more crowded space is its tendency to follow in Tesla’s footsteps.