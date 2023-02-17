Tesla Claims They Fired Buffalo Workers BEFORE They Wanted To Unionize

Tesla released a concise response for everyone who thought that the EV maker fired unionizing employees because they attempted to obtain a better negotiating position by joining forces. The company says it did not target these workers and labels them as non-performing employees in an unusual response published on its website.



What may appear as the work of a PR department is actually a very well-structured message that most likely came from Legal. Still, for investors and the relevant authorities, this communication is important. It sheds some much-needed light on a delicate situation.



