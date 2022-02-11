Tesla Clears Trees In Massive Berlin Gigafactory Expansion That Includes A School

Tesla started clearing a forest at Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg in Germany on October 28 as it seeks to expand activities at the site.

 

According to Bloomberg, a Tesla Germany spokesman confirmed a report by the Maerkische Onlinezeitung that the automaker is working on an application to increase the storage and logistics capacity at its site in Grünheide. 

The company representative added that Tesla already started the process of clearing some 70 hectares (173 acres) of pine forest necessary for the expansion north of the site. Tesla currently owns around 300 hectares (741 acres) of land on the property.



