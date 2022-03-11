Tesla Closes First Flagship Store In China - Downsizes To Much Smaller Showroom

Tesla Inc. closed what had been its flagship showroom in China as the company adjusts its sales and service strategy in its second-largest market. Tesla confirmed the closure of the showroom in Beijing's upscale downtown shopping center Parkview Green to Reuters on Wednesday. It said it had relocated the store to another mall called Raffles City. That showroom was opened in mid-October and is smaller than the original two-floor showroom in Parkview Green. A member of the mall's staff confirmed to Reuters during a visit to the site on Wednesday that Tesla had shut the showroom, whose windows are now plastered with posters belonging to the next tenant, a streetwear brand.



