Tesla Closes In On Toyota In California Sales

California is a singular market that is fast to undertake new applied sciences — and infrequently the primary to develop them.

Tesla’s complete U.S. market share final yr was simply 3.5 p.c, the CNCDA stated, vs. about 13 p.c for Toyota.

But California’s altering tastes have implications for the U.S., analysts say.

Decades in the past, California was the primary state to embrace the Toyota and Honda import manufacturers, which later turned mainstream gamers within the U.S. And Bloomberg information places California because the fourth-largest financial system on the planet — no small prize for any automaker.