Tesla Closes In On Unprecedented Milestone - It Is Almost Debt Free

Tesla has become nearly debt-free in just two decades, a feat that’s unheard of in the auto industry’s more-than-century-old history. How the electric vehicle company was able to keep its debts low has created a new precedent for auto manufacturers, simultaneously putting pressure on some of the industry’s biggest names. A recent analysis from Guru Focus demonstrates how the automaker’s example could set a new precedent for the auto industry, even as other companies still have huge debts to their lenders. While traditional automakers have relied on massive debts to produce and sell their capital-intensive products in their 100-year histories, Tesla’s business model has found it with high levels of cash flow and unprecedently low debt for the industry.



Read Article