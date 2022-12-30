Tesla Closing In On 50% Sales Growth In The US for 2022

Tesla is expected to near its 50% sales growth target for the year in the United States, according to Cox Automotive.

Tesla has one of the highest growth targets in the automotive industry, aiming for 50% sales growth year over year. For this year, that would mean producing and selling just over 1.4 million vehicles globally. According to an analysis from Cox Automotive, the company might be within striking distance of that goal.

According to Cox Automotive’s 2022 sales analysis, they expect Tesla to sell 133,879 units domestically, a sales growth of 16.2% compared to Q4 2021. This would equate to Tesla selling a total of 524,693 units in 2022, a sales growth of 48.9% in the U.S.