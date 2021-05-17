Tesla Conference Call Discusses Potential App Store

Over the years, vehicles have become another space for people to unwind and work. The pandemic has cemented the idea of in-car work spaces. Tesla’s cabins have become one of the most versatile spaces, partly thanks to its vehicles’ infotainment system. 

Tesla Model S owner and CEO of Mass Luminosity Angel Munoz always believed his infotainment system could be put to better use.

For almost a year now, Munoz has been working on Beacon 4 Tesla, an in-car video conference service. Recently, Munoz invited Teslarati to join him and Beacon’s Senior VP of Technology Teodor Atroshenko for a video conference call inside his Tesla Model S.

 



