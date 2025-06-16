Tesla Confirms Massive Hardware Change To Improve Self Driving

Agent009 submitted on 6/16/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:49:52 PM

Views : 478 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla has confirmed that a recent change made to some of its recently refreshed vehicles is, in fact, a strategy it will use to improve its suite as it continues to work toward autonomy.
 
Tesla first introduced a front-facing camera on the front bumper with the Cybertruck and new Model 3 “Highland” over the past couple of years.
 
Then, the Model Y “Juniper” received the hardware update. The Model S and Model X both received the front-facing camera with its latest update, which was officially revealed last week.
 
Tesla used new language with the release of the front-facing cameras on the Model S and Model X, confirming they will assist with several things, including “using Autopilot and Actually Smart Summon capabilities”:
 


Read Article


Tesla Confirms Massive Hardware Change To Improve Self Driving

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)