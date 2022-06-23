Tesla Considering Ads To Overcome Media Bias

Elon Musk says that he is considering Tesla ads, which are against the company’s current marketing policy, to counter what Musk perceives as media bias against Tesla.

For years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has famously said that he despises advertising. He said that Tesla doesn’t pay or provide discounts for celebrities to drive its cars and that the automaker doesn’t pay to advertise – though we have seen exceptions before.

Instead, Musk says that Tesla uses money that other automakers spend on advertising to improve their products: