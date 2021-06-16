Tesla Considers Public Awareness Advertisements For Their Technology

For those who have closely followed the electric vehicle story over the years, Elon Musk’s recent posts about advertising may practically be the equivalent to a time when pigs fly. While interacting with the Tesla community on Twitter, Musk noted that it might be a good idea for Tesla to advertise — informationally, at least. Elon Musk has a long history of opposing traditional advertisements. During the company’s 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting, a TSLA investor asked the CEO what the company plans to do with all the misinformation thrown in the media. Some shareholders even noted that they would not mind helping out the company if it wants to combat false reports and rumors.







Maybe we should advertise informationally just so people know stuff like this exists — Elon Musk, the 2nd (@elonmusk) June 16, 2021



