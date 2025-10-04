Tesla Considers Suing Canada After EV Rebate Freeze Claiming Sales Were Legitimate

Well, that took a minute, didn’t it? We’re talking about Tesla‘s response to the accusations that it sold a suspiciously huge number of cars in Canada right before the country’s EV rebate program was about to end. Critics and officials question if these were actual sales and whether the company was just gaming the system instead. So what exactly happened in Canada? In early March, it came to light that four Tesla stores sold 8,653 cars in just three days and claimed C$43.1 million (US$30M) in rebates. This means that each store sold an average of 30 Teslas per hour, 24 hours a day, even when they were supposedly closed, for this three-day period. And if you believe that, I know someone who has a bridge to sell you.



