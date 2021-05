Tesla was the largest electric car manufacturer in 2020, which directly translates to the level of consumption of key elements for batteries, like lithium (especially that Tesla's EV batteries are usually 50-100 kWh per pack).



According to the latest report from Adamas Intelligence, in 2020 Tesla deployed 18,700 tonnes of Lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) onto roads globally in the batteries of its newly sold passenger EVs.







