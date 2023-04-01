Tesla Continues To Alienate Blue States And Their Leadership

Tesla released a new blog post defending its impact on California and says it now employs 47,000 people in the state.

California has been critical to Tesla’s success over the last 20 years. The state has helped Tesla in its time of need, and its strong climate initiatives and EV incentives have made it the biggest market for electric vehicles in the US and, therefore, Tesla’s biggest market.

However, the love story between Tesla and California ended somewhat abruptly in 2020. Early measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 resulted in Tesla closing its Fremont factory, which angered CEO Elon Musk to the point of threatening to move Tesla from California.