Tesla Continues To School The Industry With Record Third Quarter Deliveries In Spite Of A Pandemic

Tesla has released its third-quarter vehicle production and delivery report, with the company delivering almost 140,000 electric cars, beating Wall Street’s estimate of 129,950 vehicles. These numbers eclipse the previous record set by Tesla in the fourth quarter of 2019, when the company delivered 112,000 cars in one quarter.

From July and September, the electric car maker produced a total of 145,036 vehicles comprised of 16,992 Model S and Model X and 128,044 Model 3 and Model Y. Vehicle production is listed at 15,200 Model S and Model X, as well as 124,100 Model 3 and Model Y.