Tesla Controlled By Autopilot Crashes Into Parked Semi Truck - Teen Driver Charged

A Tesla vehicle that was operating on its Autopilot software crashed into a stationary truck on a highway in Pennsylvania on Friday night, police said, adding to scrutiny of the automaker's driver assistance system.

The Tesla was traveling in the middle lane when it struck the rear end of a Freightliner semi-truck that was parked in the same lane and providing traffic control for a right lane closure, the Pennsylvania State Police said on Monday.

The police said the car lost control due to being on Autopilot, adding that the 18-year-old male driver was charged with "careless driving."