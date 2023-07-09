Tesla Could Be The Big Winner If UAW Strikes Against Automakers

Tesla could be set to benefit from potential strikes against the auto industry’s “Big 3” in the coming weeks, if negotiations are not completed by an upcoming contract deadline.

Employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union are approved to strike if demands are not met by the current contract’s September 14 deadline, potentially costing a fortune for Ford, General Motors (GM), and Stellantis. Upcoming strikes could be slated to significantly benefit Tesla, especially as traditional automakers work to catch up to the company’s dominance in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

The UAW has requested that the big three grant workers a 46-percent pay raise, restore traditional pensions, and shift to a four-day work week while keeping to a five-day wage level. As Axios reporter Nathan Bomey pointed out in a recent video segment with Yahoo News, “Tesla would be the big winner if there’s a big strike.”