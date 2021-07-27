Tesla Crushes Wall Street Predictions For Q2 Earnings

Tesla’s second-quarter for 2021 saw the electric car maker post $11.958 billion in revenue. The results, which were discussed in the Q2 2021 Update Letter, were released after the closing bell on Monday, July 26.

Tesla’s second-quarter was impressive, with the electric car maker producing a total of 206,421 vehicles, an astounding number considering that Q2 was beset by a number of headwinds. The company also delivered 201,250 vehicles comprised of 199,360 Model 3 and Model Y, as well as 1,890 Model S.