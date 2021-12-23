Tesla Cuts Out China And Secures Graphite Supply From American Based Mining Company

Tesla will be purchasing most of the battery-ready graphite that would be produced at a planned facility in Louisiana. The move is seen as part of the company’s efforts to acquire key materials for its vehicles from sources beyond China.

As noted in a Bloomberg report, Melbourne-based Syrah Resources Ltd would be supplying Tesla with graphite anode material for an initial period of four years. Syrah noted that Tesla would have the option to purchase additional volumes of graphite subject to the further expansion of its Vidalia plant.