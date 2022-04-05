Tesla Cuts Sales Bonuses But Raises Salaries 12.5% To Make Up For It

According to details from a recent report by Electrek, Tesla is canceling employee bonuses that were previously associated with quarterly delivery quotes. Reportedly, the US electric automaker will also raise starting salaries for salespeople, which may help make up for the loss of bonus compensation. That said, the publication suggests that regardless of the pay raises, many Tesla employees may see reduced overall wages due to the elimination of performance-based bonuses. This is yet another example of how Tesla's direct sales model, and more specifically, its ownership and operation of its "dealerships," puts it in control of how to handle compensation for employees in sales and delivery departments across the globe.



