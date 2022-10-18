Tesla Cuts The Red Tape And Moves Battery Production From Germany to Texas

A new report published by German media outlet Handelsblatt further substantiates earlier claims that Tesla is putting some plans on hold at its new factory in Berlin and shifting those plans to its other new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The plans were specific to upcoming battery production, and now it seems we may have a better idea of what Tesla appears to be planning. In late September, we shared a report with you stating that Tesla was planning to shift its focus away from its Gigafactory Berlin and instead focus on Texas. More specifically, it seemed the company would put its battery plans on hold in Germany in order to more successfully ramp up in Texas, where delays and bottlenecks may tend to be less frequent.



