Tesla Cutting Prices In China Fueling EV Price Wars

Agent009 submitted on 10/25/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:51:37 AM

Views : 154 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla cut the prices of the Model 3 and the Model Y in China, its website revealed today. The prices are down by as much as nine percent, as analysts warn that a price war may be coming in the world’s biggest electric vehicle market.

 

 

Prices for the Model 3 went down from 279,900 yuan to 265,900 yuan ($38,523 USD to $36,609 USD at current exchange rates), while prices for the Model Y fell from 316,900 yuan to 288,900 yuan ($43,631 to $39,776 USD), per Reuters.

As a result of the price cuts, CNBC reports that Tesla’s share prices fell by as much as 7 percent in New York this morning. Tesla is China’s third best-selling EV manufacturer, behind BYD Motor and SAIC-GM-Wuling.



Read Article


Tesla Cutting Prices In China Fueling EV Price Wars

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)