Tesla Cyber Truck Caught After Crash Testing - Did It Hold Up To Your Expectations?

A crashed Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted on a car hauler after being subjected to a ditch rollover test, presumably on its way back to a Tesla facility, according to a now-deleted TikTok video that was archived and re-posted on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum by the user Old Spice (embedded at the top of this page).
 
Initially posted on social media by @ctllogisticsinc, the video reveals that the Austin-based EV brand sent this particular prototype to MGA Research Corporation, seeing how there’s a sticker on the side of the truck that pretty much sums everything up.


