The Tesla Cybercab has been spotted being tested around Giga Texas. This was hinted at in a short video that was recently shared in social media, which depicted the Cybercab reacting to traffic in the Giga Texas premises. Earlier this month, the electric vehicle community’s interest was piqued when a video was shared on social media showing a Cybercab driving around Giga Texas. The video was quite exciting as it showed the self-driving robotaxi operating seemingly on its own.



Cybercab News from Giga Texas!@Tesla has been testing & driving the Cybercab around the factory site over the past couple of weeks, including drive tests on the west side along the length of the main factory as shown in this short video clip.



Additional testing has also been…









