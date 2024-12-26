Tesla Cybercab Won't Have A Steering Wheel Or Pedals But Can Be Driven By A Game Controller

The Tesla Cybercab shocked the world when it made its first appearance without any form of traditional driver controls. We're talking about no steering wheel, no pedals—nothing for someone in the front seat to put their hands (or feet) on to control the car or override the software. It turns out that Tesla's workaround is to pilot the car like a video game, literally. That small tidbit comes from a report by AutoEvolution which has some sources at the Petersen Museum where the Cybercab is on display until the new year. According to the report, Tesla's super secret method is a small Xbox-like game controller that plugs into the car to control steering and pedal input since, you know, there's no other hardware installed in the car that can do this.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Petersen Automotive Museum (@petersenmuseum)







Read Article