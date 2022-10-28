Tesla Cyberquad Recalled For Safety Reasons, Return for A Refund

Tesla's Cyberquad for Kids ATV is being recalled for violating federal safety standards and the potential risk of injury.

Designed in partnership with Radio Flyer (which also makes Tesla-branded, battery-powered children's play cars), the $1,900 ATV is recommended for ages eight or older and can travel over 15 miles at a top speed of 10mph.

Not unlike the original Cyberquad, introduced in 2019 alongside the as-yet-unreleased Cybertruck, Radio Flyer's version features a full steel frame, cushioned seat, adjustable suspension, rear disk braking, shock suspension system, rugged air tires, and a parental control button to restrict speed to 5mph.



