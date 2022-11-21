Tesla Cyberquad Was Recalled For Sloppy Paperwork

Following a total recall of the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids, the U.S. Consumer Safety Product Commission (CSPC) has finally shed more details regarding the reasoning. The product was completely pulled last month, with the agency requiring consumers to send the Cyberquad for Kids back for a full refund, citing a lack of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) action plan.

Last month, the CSPC recalled the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids as it “fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure.”

The agency also had other reservations. According to the CSPC, the manufacturer of the Cyberquad for Kids, Radio Flyer, did not submit an approved action plan for the product. The CSPC describes an ATV action plan on its website: