Tesla Cybertruck And $25K EV Are Delayed Because Of This?

There was plenty of good news for investors and EV fans in Tesla’s latest earnings report. Vehicle deliveries grew by 87% in 2021, and the company’s earnings per share and revenue both beat analyst estimates by over 6%. Tesla also claimed that it achieved “the highest quarterly operating margin among all volume OEMs...demonstrating that EVs can be more profitable than combustion engine vehicles.”



Another unsurprising but welcome tidbit: Tesla confirmed that Model Y production has begun at Gigafactory Texas. It’s reportedly only waiting for final certification to start deliveries.



