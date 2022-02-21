Tesla Cybertruck And $25K EV Are Delayed Because Of This?

Agent009 submitted on 2/21/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:52:06 AM

Views : 132 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There was plenty of good news for investors and EV fans in Tesla’s latest earnings report. Vehicle deliveries grew by 87% in 2021, and the company’s earnings per share and revenue both beat analyst estimates by over 6%. Tesla also claimed that it achieved “the highest quarterly operating margin among all volume OEMs...demonstrating that EVs can be more profitable than combustion engine vehicles.”

Another unsurprising but welcome tidbit: Tesla confirmed that Model Y production has begun at Gigafactory Texas. It’s reportedly only waiting for final certification to start deliveries.

Read Article


Tesla Cybertruck And $25K EV Are Delayed Because Of This?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)