A new Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted with a functioning air suspension, but it was all filmed with a potato, unfortunately.



As we recently reported, we expected to start seeing a lot more Cybertruck sightings as the automaker is testing its new fleet of beta prototypes ahead of the start of production. The first beta prototype was spotted in Palo Alto, California, earlier this month, but it mainly gave us a look at the latest design from the back and side of the Cybertruck.