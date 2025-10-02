Tesla Cybertruck Crashes Driving Under Latest Version Of FSD

Agent009 submitted on 2/10/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:58:20 PM

Views : 468 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A Tesla owner reported that he crashed his Cybertruck into a pole after hitting a curb while using Full Self-Driving, Tesla’s advanced driving assist system that Elon Musk claims will be unsupervised this year.
The post is going viral.

Jonathan Challinger, a Florida-based software developer working for Kraus Hamdani Aerospace, reported in a viral post on X that he crashed his Cybertruck into a pole.

He reported that he was driving using Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system, a suite of advanced driver assist (ADAS) features that require driver supervision at all times. However, Tesla claims that it will soon work without driver supervision—hence the name.


Read Article


Tesla Cybertruck Crashes Driving Under Latest Version Of FSD

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)