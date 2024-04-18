Tesla Cybertruck Disabled After Going Through a Car Wash

After just a couple of months and a few thousand miles of ownership, Tik Tok user @captian.ad’s Tesla Cybertruck was effectively a several-thousand-pound paperweight for several hours. After taking his truck to the beach and stopping off at a car wash to clean it up, he parked the truck in his garage, where it decided to just stop working for a while. The screen, which runs all functions of the truck, went black, and wouldn’t respond at all, even after performing the factory prescribed reboot procedure. Not great.



$TSLA Cybertruck owners ..



1) do NOT wash your car in sunlight and



2) do NOT tell Tesla SCs that you drove it through a car wash (like this guy) even if you turned on Car Wash Mode. They will void your warranty. ?? pic.twitter.com/eXpaxlm2X6 — Stonk King (((??))) (@StonkKing4) April 16, 2024









Read Article