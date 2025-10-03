Tesla Cybertruck Involved In Trump Tower Explosion Goes Up For Sale

On the first day of the year, a Tesla Cybertruck blew up in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Now, the Cybertruck's remains are listed for sale on an auction platform, providing you with the chance to own a piece of Tesla's history. Tesla has always bragged about the Cybertruck's stainless steel body being so tough that it could stop bullets. This has made many people test this claim by shooting at the Cybertruck with various guns. The claim proved true to some extent, as the Cybertruck's doors are strong enough to stop bullets fired from small firearms, although riffle bullets would still pierce the metal sheet. The Cybertruck got a dark chance to prove its toughness during a terrorist attack on the first day of 2025 in Las Vegas. On January 1, a Tesla Cybertruck pulled over in front of the Trump International Hotel, just feet from the glassdoor entrance. Moments later, smoke came out, followed by explosions and fireworks shooting in all directions.



