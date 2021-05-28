Tesla Cybertruck May Have Over 600 Miles In Range

During its unveiling, the Tesla Cybertruck’s tri-motor configuration was announced with some very impressive specs, including a 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds, a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds, and a top speed of 130 mph. But beyond this, the tri-motor Cybertruck was also announced with 500+ miles of EPA estimated range.

A 500+-mile range is extremely impressive considering the Cybertruck’s massive size and likely weight. With Elon Musk stating that vehicles like the Tesla Semi would be released with a range that’s closer to 600 miles per charge, speculations were abounding that the tri-motor Cybertruck may have a range that’s in the same ballpark as the Class 8 truck.