Tesla Cybertruck May NEVER Get Crash Tested By NHTSA Or IIHS

The Tesla Cybertruck will not be crash-tested by the NHTSA in 2024, and it may never be tested by the IIHS, either. The list of vehicles that the NHTSA says will be included in 5-star safety tests for the 2024 model year does not feature the wedgy electric pickup, and that's partly because the Cybertruck delivery event took place a week after the NHTSA's list came out.



But why might the controversial truck skirt crash tests altogether? As it turns out, the Cybertruck's potential unpopularity could be the cause. If not enough people are driving Cybertrucks, the NHTSA and the IIHS may not feel the need to evaluate their crashworthiness.



Of course, there's more to it, so let's discuss the other reasons briefly.





Read Article