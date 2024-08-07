Tesla Cybertruck Overtakes Ford F-150 Lightning As Best Selling Electric Pickup

The Tesla Cybertruck has reportedly just become the best-selling electric pickup truck in America for the first time. It is a title that Ford seemed to have reserved for its F-150 Lightning, so they are definitely not going to like it.

The Ford F-Series has been in the lead for ages, no matter the segment. The lineup has been in the lead since 1977 in its own segment. Since 1981, it has been the best-selling vehicle in America.

The F-150 Lightning crowned itself the most popular electric truck in America since the moment it hit the market. Now, Ford will have to settle for the second spot in the ranking. The Tesla Cybertruck shot straight to number one.