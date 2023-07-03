Tesla Cybertruck Preorders Are Now Open

Tesla's website has changed to accommodate the preorder procedure for the Cybertruck in North America. Changes are live in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, where customers can reserve their electric pickup for 100 USD, 150 CAD, or 2,000 MXN. Tesla is expected to start the Cybertruck production later in the year, although deliveries could be delayed until early next year. People are anxious, considering this would be Tesla's most important new car model since the Model Y started deliveries in 2020. According to a reservation tracker, there are close to 1.8 million reservations for the truck, and Tesla stopped taking preorders last year because it didn't have any delivery estimates.



