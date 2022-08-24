Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Might Not Come With Air Conditioning

According to an article posted by Teslarati, at least one of the current Tesla Cybertruck prototypes doesn't offer air conditioning as an option. The information was first revealed by Jack Griffiths Garage on Instagram, though it has since been taken down.

Prior to the original Instagram post being deleted, Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) had shared the video on Twitter. As you can see, it's another of the recent videos showing people driving the Tesla Cybertruck at the automaker's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.