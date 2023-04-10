Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Spotted With Star Link Satellite Dish

Agent009 submitted on 10/4/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:16:13 AM

Views : 254 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Photos were recently shared depicting two Tesla Cybertruck units that were wrapped in colorful graffiti. One of the all-electric pickup trucks has now been sighted with what appears to be a Starlink Mobility dish on its roof. 
 
Tesla has been having fun with the release candidates of the Cybertruck. Some units have been sighted with a faux Ford F-150 wrap, and another has been spotted with a loud green Toyota Tundra wrap. A number of Tesla Cybertrucks have also been wrapped in a variety of camouflage patterns. 
 
Tesla’s most recent Cybertruck wraps featured the vehicle’s graffiti logo from late 2019 when the all-electric pickup truck was unveiled. And as per a photo shared on X by @Jonasbrowniee, the Cybertruck with green graffiti had something interesting on its roof — an apparent Starlink Mobility dish. 





 


Read Article


Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Spotted With Star Link Satellite Dish

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)