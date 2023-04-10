Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Spotted With Star Link Satellite Dish

Photos were recently shared depicting two Tesla Cybertruck units that were wrapped in colorful graffiti. One of the all-electric pickup trucks has now been sighted with what appears to be a Starlink Mobility dish on its roof.

Tesla has been having fun with the release candidates of the Cybertruck. Some units have been sighted with a faux Ford F-150 wrap, and another has been spotted with a loud green Toyota Tundra wrap. A number of Tesla Cybertrucks have also been wrapped in a variety of camouflage patterns.

Tesla’s most recent Cybertruck wraps featured the vehicle’s graffiti logo from late 2019 when the all-electric pickup truck was unveiled. And as per a photo shared on X by @Jonasbrowniee, the Cybertruck with green graffiti had something interesting on its roof — an apparent Starlink Mobility dish.