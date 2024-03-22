Tesla Cybertruck Resale Values Dropping Like A Rock

Despite Tesla's no-resale clause, the Foundation Series Cybertrucks have been traded behind the scenes and, lately, even on car sales platforms. However, the prices have quickly dropped since the first Cybertruck sold at auction for $244,000. The last known price for a flipped Cybertruck was $171,000, although an ongoing auction has the highest bid at $155,000 one day before closing. Tesla wanted to prevent flippers from exploiting the Cybertruck's popularity, so it introduced a no-resale clause in the sales contract. According to this clause, buyers of a Foundation Series Cybertruck cannot sell it in the first year after delivery unless Tesla gives them the go-ahead. Breaching this rule attracts a $50,000 penalty or more if the Cybertruck flipping results in a profit higher than $50K.



