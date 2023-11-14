Tesla Cybertruck Snags It's First Parking Ticket

A Tesla Cybertruck was spotted over the weekend in Los Gatos, CA, with a parking ticket slipped under its gigantic wiper. People pitied the police officer who wrestled the gigawiper to place the ticket but also decried the poor build quality of the Cybertruck prototype.

Tesla has already handed out Cybertrucks to YouTubers and other influencers for testing, which explains the iconic pickup truck appearing in many locations across the country. That is in addition to Tesla employees, who are already testing the pickup truck as their daily driver. While the Cybertrucks are out and about, it's obvious that they are like rolling billboards for Tesla, for better or worse.


