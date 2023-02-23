Tesla Cybertruck Struggles To Climb A Curb, What Kind Of Off Road Truck Is This?

Tesla’s Cybertruck prototype was recently spotted climbing an inclined terrain to reach the front entrance of the company’s new Palo Alto engineering headquarters, which may be the first time the vehicle has been seen off-road. Although the Cybertruck was introduced in 2019, it has yet to enter production, with 2024 being the most likely timeline. However, Tesla has been busy testing prototypes and preparing the production line in Austin for its eventual launch. The Cybertruck's design is outlandish and has undergone several modifications and technical upgrades since it was first unveiled. Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the beta-production prototype, which featured newly-designed side mirrors, but lacked cool features like the tailgate light strip or rear-wheel steering.



Other recent videos have shown the dynamic air suspension in action, which has prompted Tesla fans to speculate that the Cybertruck would be a beast off-road. However, a recent video from the Palo Alto event shows Tesla employees setting up a ramp for the Cybertruck to climb a curb to reach the entrance. This cautious approach suggests that the Cybertruck might not be suitable for challenging off-road conditions, particularly given its long wheelbase and the battery located between the wheels.



While the Cybertruck can be lifted thanks to its air suspension and big wheels, it remains to be seen whether this would be sufficient for serious off-roading. The Cybertruck's off-road capabilities are essential for its success in the market, particularly given its futuristic, sci-fi-inspired design. Customers who purchase the Cybertruck are likely to expect excellent performance on rough terrain. It remains to be seen whether Tesla can deliver on this expectation, but the company's focus on testing and upgrading prototypes suggests that it is committed to ensuring that the Cybertruck lives up to its hype.



