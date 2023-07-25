Tesla Cybertruck Trolls Ford With F-150 Wrap

The Tesla Cybertruck has been making its rounds in the news recently, thanks to a recent announcement from the automaker displaying the first unit rolling off the assembly line in Texas. Despite this, there are still numerous questions about the truck. From crash testing to repairability, and even pricing, the jaggedly-rendered pickup brings along more questions than Tesla has answers. One such critique came from Ford's CEO, Jim Farley. In an interview with CNBC, Farley said, "It's [the Cybertruck is] like a cool high-end product parked in front of a hotel. But I don't make trucks like that. I make trucks for real people who do real work, and that's a different kind of truck." Based on this interview, Farley doesn't think the Cybertruck is cut for real-world work.



Read Article